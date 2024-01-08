Watch CBS News
Person hurt after being hit by car in Chicago's northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A car hit and injured a male victim on a road in northwest suburban Huntley on Monday.

A little after 3 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Coyne Station Road for the crash. The car was traveling eastbound on Main Street when it struck the victim, who was on the south shoulder of the road.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital with "critical injuries," police said.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Monday afternoon where it spotted the police response and a sedan parked off the roadway.

Police closed Main Street between Charles Sass Parkway and Coyne Station Road as they conducted an investigation. They anticipate the road to be closed for several hours, so drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Huntley police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team were conducting the investigation.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 5:11 PM CST

