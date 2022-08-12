Watch CBS News
Man hit, killed by Brown Line train at Francisco stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was hit and killed by a CTA Brown Line train at Francisco stop in the Ravenswood Manor community Friday afternoon.

Police said at 4:39 p.m., the man was on the platform at the station when he fell off and was hit by a train.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. His death appears to be a suicide, according to police

The Fire Department said two other people were taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition from the scene. It is not clear who they were or what happened to them.

Brown Line service was temporarily suspended between the Kimball and Southport stops after the incident, the Chicago Transit Authority reported Shuttle buses were running between Kimball and Belmont.

