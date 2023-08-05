Watch CBS News
Police seeking information after person found fatally stabbed in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Ill (CBS) – Oak Forest police are asking the public for information after a person was found stabbed to death Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to the 5300 block of Diamond Drive for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim, identified as 30-year-old Lauren Pikor, was located in the roadway.  

The victim appeared to have suffered lacerations and stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Oak Forest Police Investigations Division is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett at 708-687-1376.

