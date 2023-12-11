Watch CBS News
Person found dead after apartment fire on Chicago's Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is found dead following an apartment fire on the city's Far North Side early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the fire just before 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex, in the 1900 block of West Fargo Avenue.

Chicago fire crews extinguished the fire and found the man in the basement of the complex who was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and identity of the victim is unknown.

No further information was immediately available. 

December 11, 2023 / 6:43 AM CST

