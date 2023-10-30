Person ejected in serious crash in northwest Chicago suburbs

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was ejected from a car in a serious crash in Palatine Monday afternoon.

The accident happened at Quentin Road and Hillside Street, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

A car headed north on Quentin Road crossed off the roadway, went through a light pole, and ended up on backwards on someone's front lawn.

The car was seriously damaged, and an ejection was reported. The condition of the driver was not immediately available.

Quentin Road was closed until further notice from Palatine Road to Kenilworth Avenue. Roselle Road or Plum Grove Road were advised as alternatives.