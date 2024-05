Suburban Chicago crash sends multiple people to the hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nasty crash in Palatine sent multiple people to the hospital.

A Honda CRV smashed into the back of another SUV on Rand Road and Winslowe Drive.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but a witness said they saw someone run from the wreckage into a nearby business.

At least one person was arrested.