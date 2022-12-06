Watch CBS News
PepsiCo to cut hundreds of jobs, affecting workers in Illinois, New York and Texas

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PepsiCo is reportedly planning to eliminate hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, mostly affecting its beverage unit.

The company's Gatorade, Quaker and Tropicana brands are headquartered in Chicago. According to the Wall Street Journal, along with Illinois, the cuts will affect workers in Texas and New York.

Employees were sent a memo saying the company is streamlining to run more efficiently.

