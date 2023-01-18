Peoria police search for truck in connection with fire at Planned Parenthood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in central Illinois are getting closer to finding the person who set a Planned Parenthood facility on fire.

The incident happened Sunday night in Peoria.

Police are looking for a truck that was spotted leaving the scene and asking anyone who recognizes it to call detectives.

One firefighter was hurt while putting out the flames. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria Police Det. Brian Terry at 309-494-8390 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 309-673-9000.

