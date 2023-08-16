Community rallies together to give Vietnam veteran a proper funeral

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Peoria military veteran who was homeless with no family has received a proper burial.

Dozens of people paid their respects to Vietnam veteran Robert Moore on Tuesday in Peoria and Springfield.

He had explained to one woman about not having many friends before he died. So she rallied local residents and Veterans Affairs to give Moore a proper funeral.

Lindsey Clark, a family service counselor at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, was just one of the people whose lives he touched.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that so many people were involved in his life, and so many people cared about him," she said. "When you get close somebody, you don't ever expect to lose them."

Clark spent many hours with Moore, learning about his life. She often found him having coffee at Starbucks, or reading a magazine in the Campustown CVS in Peoria.

People who became friends with him over the years said he was a very smart man, and always called people by their name.

"If he met you, he knew you," Clark said.

On July 30, his body was found behind the Campustown Subway restaurant, and the Peoria County Coroner's office was investigating if his death was heat-related.

His funeral was held Tuesday morning in Peoria, and he was laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.