Peoples Gas announces $5 million donation to Share The Warmth program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Peoples Gas has announced a $5 million donation to the Share the Warmth program, which provides financial assistance to low-income households.

The $5 million in funding is expected to provide heating grants of up to $200 for more than 25,000 customers, according to Peoples Gas.

To qualify for a Share the Warmth heating grant, Peoples Gas customers must meet the following income requirements:

Family Size30-Day IncomeAnnual Income
1$2,265$27,180
2$3,052$36,620
3$3,838$46,060
4$4,625$55,500
5$5,412$64,940
6$6,198$74,380
7$6,985$83,820
8$7,772$93,260

Qualifying customers can apply for a grant through the Community and Economic Development Association, or call 800-571-2332. To apply, you must submit proof of household income, or any financial assistance for the past 30 days for everyone in the household over age 18, and provide a copy of your current heating bill.

Peoples Gas customers with lower incomes also might qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or a Percentage of Income Payment Plan. Applications for those programs are also available through CEDA at cedaorg.net or by calling 800-571-2332.

December 29, 2022 / 10:44 AM

