Peoples Gas announces $5 million donation to Share The Warmth program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Peoples Gas has announced a $5 million donation to the Share the Warmth program, which provides financial assistance to low-income households.

The $5 million in funding is expected to provide heating grants of up to $200 for more than 25,000 customers, according to Peoples Gas.

To qualify for a Share the Warmth heating grant, Peoples Gas customers must meet the following income requirements:

Family Size 30-Day Income Annual Income 1 $2,265 $27,180 2 $3,052 $36,620 3 $3,838 $46,060 4 $4,625 $55,500 5 $5,412 $64,940 6 $6,198 $74,380 7 $6,985 $83,820 8 $7,772 $93,260

Qualifying customers can apply for a grant through the Community and Economic Development Association, or call 800-571-2332. To apply, you must submit proof of household income, or any financial assistance for the past 30 days for everyone in the household over age 18, and provide a copy of your current heating bill.

Peoples Gas customers with lower incomes also might qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or a Percentage of Income Payment Plan. Applications for those programs are also available through CEDA at cedaorg.net or by calling 800-571-2332.