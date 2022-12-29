Peoples Gas announces $5 million donation to Share The Warmth program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Peoples Gas has announced a $5 million donation to the Share the Warmth program, which provides financial assistance to low-income households.
The $5 million in funding is expected to provide heating grants of up to $200 for more than 25,000 customers, according to Peoples Gas.
To qualify for a Share the Warmth heating grant, Peoples Gas customers must meet the following income requirements:
|Family Size
|30-Day Income
|Annual Income
|1
|$2,265
|$27,180
|2
|$3,052
|$36,620
|3
|$3,838
|$46,060
|4
|$4,625
|$55,500
|5
|$5,412
|$64,940
|6
|$6,198
|$74,380
|7
|$6,985
|$83,820
|8
|$7,772
|$93,260
Qualifying customers can apply for a grant through the Community and Economic Development Association, or call 800-571-2332. To apply, you must submit proof of household income, or any financial assistance for the past 30 days for everyone in the household over age 18, and provide a copy of your current heating bill.
Peoples Gas customers with lower incomes also might qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or a Percentage of Income Payment Plan. Applications for those programs are also available through CEDA at cedaorg.net or by calling 800-571-2332.
