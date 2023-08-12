Watch CBS News
Meet the Peoples Gas 'Ambassa-dog' Kevin, promoting safe digging

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Forget Smokey the Bear.

There's a new animal safety mascot in town: the People's Gas "Ambassa-dog" Kevin.

On Friday morning, the pup was introduced outside the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The job of the newly-selected "Ambassa-Dog" is to promote safe outdoor digging.

Peoples Gas timed its announcement for August 11th or 811.

That's the free number you should always call at least two days before starting any outdoor digging project to identify underground utility lines.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 7:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

