Meet the Peoples Gas 'Ambassa-dog' Kevin, promoting safe digging

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Forget Smokey the Bear.

There's a new animal safety mascot in town: the People's Gas "Ambassa-dog" Kevin.

On Friday morning, the pup was introduced outside the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The job of the newly-selected "Ambassa-Dog" is to promote safe outdoor digging.

Peoples Gas timed its announcement for August 11th or 811.

That's the free number you should always call at least two days before starting any outdoor digging project to identify underground utility lines.

Today, August 11, is #811Day -- a day when we remind Chicagoans to call 811 before starting any outdoor digging project. And we just unveiled our new safe digging ambassadog! Meet Kevin! He's a 2-year-old golden retriever and a very good boy. https://t.co/mTe6fHdHyL — Peoples Gas (@PeoplesGasCHI) August 11, 2023