Meet the Peoples Gas 'Ambassa-dog' Kevin, promoting safe digging
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Forget Smokey the Bear.
There's a new animal safety mascot in town: the People's Gas "Ambassa-dog" Kevin.
On Friday morning, the pup was introduced outside the Lincoln Park Zoo.
The job of the newly-selected "Ambassa-Dog" is to promote safe outdoor digging.
Peoples Gas timed its announcement for August 11th or 811.
That's the free number you should always call at least two days before starting any outdoor digging project to identify underground utility lines.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.