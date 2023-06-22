At least two people trapped in Riverdale crash

RIVERDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two vehicles were wrecked, and at least two people were trapped, in a high-speed crash in south suburban Riverdale Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on South Halsted Street in the 14400 block – just north of Sibley Boulevard. Halsted Street was blocked at the scene.

A sport-utility vehicle, slammed into a minivan. At least two people were pinned in the wrecked SUV – which appeared to be a Chevrolet Suburban or another similar large vehicle.

This required firefighters to flip off the doors and cut open the windshield of the SUV.

Specifics about injuries were not immediately available, at least one ambulance remained at the scene as of 4:45 p.m.

With an accident reconstruction sure to follow, Halsted Street was set to be closed just north of Sibley Boulevard for some time. Indiana Avenue to the east or Wood Street to the west were suggested as alternatives.