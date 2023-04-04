Penguins appear stenciled in seemingly random spots around East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Penguins are seabirds that can't fly, but some new theories about graffiti depicting the aquatic avians have taken flight in Lakeview East lately.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday, spring has sprung a caper in the community – as someone has been stenciling penguins in seemingly random spots. They are legally graffiti, but they're becoming the objects of affection.

You'll spot the penguins on a boards over two different vacant storefronts on Broadway just south of Roscoe Street.

CBS 2

A lone penguin was spotted on a board over a dry cleaners now being remodeled at Sheffield and Oakdale avenues, and another across from the Trader Joe's at Diversey Parkway and Orchard Street.

One of the penguins is adorned with a green bowtie – another in a blue one. Some of the penguins are looking straight on, while others are in profile.

On the side of the building that used to house the now-out-of-business Durkin's Tavern, 810 W. Diversey Pkwy., there are five penguins. One is standing still with a gold bowtie, and four more walking in lockstep. The penguins on the Durkin's building do not have eyes, though some of the others do.

CBS 2

And as best anyone can tell, there no pattern behind any of the artwork.

In fact, the pigeons are so hidden in plain sight that as CBS 2's Tye showed up to the story on Monday, photographer Sam Vega recorded Tye walking right past a pack of penguins on the side of an apartment building on Mildred Avenue without even noticing them.

CBS 2

"I think it's cute," one young woman said.

It is a cute, fun distraction - a break from a heavy reality.

"There's rarely a sense of surprise or whimsy in day-to-day," said neighbor David Warner. "Who doesn't like penguins? They're cool, fun."

As the mystery of the artist and their message linger, so does that whimsy; that wonder; that love of a lovely artistic distraction.

"Just nice," a woman said, "and that's okay."