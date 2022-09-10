Watch CBS News
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum hosting annual Flutter into Fall event

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fall is right around the corner, and monarch butterflies are getting ready to start their annual migration. And Saturday, you can get an up-close look.

The Peggy Notebaert nature museum is hosting its annual flutter into fall event.  

Guests are invited to learn more about the butterflies and how we can protect them. Families can also experience guided plant and bug walks and two butterfly releases.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Adult tickets are $9 and kids' tickets are $6.

