Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-W line train near Melrose Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Delays are expected on Metra's UP-W line after a pedestrian was struck near Melrose Park Monday morning.
According to Metra, inbound and outbound train trains will board from platform No. 2 at Melrose Park, Maywood, Oak Park and River Forest until further notice.
Commuters should seek alternate transportation on the BNSF and Milwaukee West Line.
This is a developing story.
