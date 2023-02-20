Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-W line train near Melrose Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Delays are expected on Metra's UP-W line after a pedestrian was struck near Melrose Park Monday morning.

According to Metra, inbound and outbound train trains will board from platform No. 2 at Melrose Park, Maywood, Oak Park and River Forest until further notice.

Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound and outbound train movement halted, near Melrose Park, due to a pedestrian struck by train #14. Customer should seek alternate transportation on the BNSF and Milwaukee West Line. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) February 20, 2023

Commuters should seek alternate transportation on the BNSF and Milwaukee West Line.

This is a developing story.