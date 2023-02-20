Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-W line train near Melrose Park

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Delays are expected on Metra's UP-W line after a pedestrian was struck near Melrose Park Monday morning. 

According to Metra, inbound and outbound train trains will board from platform No. 2 at Melrose Park, Maywood, Oak Park and River Forest until further notice.

Commuters should seek alternate transportation on the BNSF and Milwaukee West Line.   

This is a developing story. 

February 20, 2023

