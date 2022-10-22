Pedestrian struck, killed by drunk driver on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being struck by a car on the city's Southwest Side Saturday morning.

Police said around 4:16 a.m., the man was crossing the street, in the 3200 block of West 51st Street in Gage Park, when the driver of a Lincoln sedan struck him.

The victim was pronounced on the scene and the driver of the sedan was placed into custody.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Police say the accident appears to be alcohol-related.