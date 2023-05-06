Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by car in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – A pedestrian is killed after being struck by a car in Skokie Friday night.

Police said around 11:02 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the intersection of Gross Point Road and Lincoln Avenue. Arriving officers located the pedestrian on the roadway.

Initial reports say the car was traveling northbound on Gross Point Road with a green traffic light when the adult pedestrian was struck on the north side of the intersection. The driver of the car remained on the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Skokie police are investigating with the help of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assist Team.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.