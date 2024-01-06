Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Chicago suburb

PARK CITY, Ill (CBS) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in Park City Friday evening, according to police.

Around 6:44 p.m. officers responded to the area of Route 120 and Staben Avenue for a traffic accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Both the Gurnee and Waukegan Fire Departments also responded to the scene where the pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted, police said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the family can be notified.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team assisted the Park City Police Department in the investigation. All parties involved were cooperating.

No further information was immediately available.