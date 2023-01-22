Pedestrian struck by Metra UP Northwest train near Palatine
CHICAGO (CBS) – Train services are halted after a pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Palatine Sunday morning.
Metra says the person was struck by train No. 712 around 11:40 a.m.
The age, gender, and condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available.
Extensive delays are expected. Customers can visit Metra.com for updates.
