Pedestrian struck by Metra UP Northwest train near Palatine

CHICAGO (CBS) – Train services are halted after a pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Palatine Sunday morning.

Metra says the person was struck by train No. 712 around 11:40 a.m.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement has been halted near Palatine due to a pedestrian being struck by train #712 — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) January 22, 2023

The age, gender, and condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available.

Extensive delays are expected. Customers can visit Metra.com for updates.