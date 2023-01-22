Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck by Metra UP Northwest train near Palatine

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Train services are halted after a pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Palatine Sunday morning.

Metra says the person was struck by train No. 712 around 11:40 a.m.

The age, gender, and condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available.

Extensive delays are expected. Customers can visit Metra.com for updates.   

First published on January 22, 2023 / 12:03 PM

