Pedestrian struck by Metra BNSF train near LaGrange Stone Avenue; trains halted
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains were halted Sunday evening on the Metra BNSF line near LaGrange Stone Avenue after a train struck a person, officials said.
Just before 10 p.m., Metra BNSF posted a Tweet saying all inbound and outbound train movement was halted near the station due to train #2026 striking a pedestrian.
Extensive delays are anticipated.
Trains 2026 and 2027, which were schedule to arrive in Chicago at 9:40 p.m. and Aurora at 12 a.m. were annulled due to the incident.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.