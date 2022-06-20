Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck by Metra BNSF train near LaGrange Stone Avenue; trains halted

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains were halted Sunday evening on the Metra BNSF line near LaGrange Stone Avenue after a train struck a person, officials said. 

Just before 10 p.m., Metra BNSF posted a Tweet saying all inbound and outbound train movement was halted near the station due to train #2026 striking a pedestrian. 

Extensive delays are anticipated. 

Trains 2026 and 2027, which were schedule to arrive in Chicago at 9:40 p.m. and Aurora at 12 a.m. were annulled due to the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on June 19, 2022 / 10:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

