Police investigating deadly collision involving pedestrian in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Deerfield Sunday morning.
Deerfield police said officers were dispatched to the area of Robert York and Osterman for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
Responding officers confirmed a fatal collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
The incident is being investigated by the Deerfield Police Department, Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, and the Lake County Coroner's Office.
No further information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.