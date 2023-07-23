Police investigating deadly collision involving pedestrian in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Deerfield Sunday morning.

Deerfield police said officers were dispatched to the area of Robert York and Osterman for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Responding officers confirmed a fatal collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident is being investigated by the Deerfield Police Department, Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, and the Lake County Coroner's Office.

No further information was available.