Pedestrian hit by Metra train in Westmont

WESTMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Westmont Thursday afternoon, causing major delays on the BNSF line.

Train 1301 had been scheduled to head to Aurora, but was halted in Westmont after hitting the pedestrian.

Trains were still moving after a track was released for train movement at the Fairview stop in Downers Grove, but extensive delays were expected to continue.

Two trains were also canceled.

Further details were not immediately available.

