Man dies after being hit by two vehicles on Southwest Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian died after he was hit by two vehicles Thursday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Police said, around 5:10 a.m., a 70-year-old man was crossing the street at 57th and Pulaski, when an SUV hit him while making a left turn. A sedan headed south on Pulaski also hit the victim.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said both drivers – a 28-year-old man and a 62-year-old man – stayed at the scene after hitting the victim. Citations were pending.