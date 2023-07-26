Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – A man was killed after being hit by a car in Waukegan Saturday night, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Around 9:26 p.m., police and fire responded to the area of Lewis Avenue and Roger Edwards Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection.

Officers at the scene noted the man was not breathing. The victim was taken to Vista Medical Center East where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, the office said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was notified and responded to the hospital. The victim was identified as 53-year-old John Rutledge of Waukegan.

An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated the victims died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department Major Crash Unit.