Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Lower West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Chicago's Lower West Side Friday evening.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Cermak Road.
Police said that a white-in-color pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Cermak Road when the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was struck and killed.
The truck then fled the scene at an unknown location.
No one is in custody.
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
