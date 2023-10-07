Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Chicago's Lower West Side Friday evening.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Cermak Road.

Police said that a white-in-color pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Cermak Road when the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was struck and killed.

The truck then fled the scene at an unknown location.

No one is in custody.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.