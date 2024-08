Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly hit-and-run crash shut down lanes on I-57 early Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car while standing on the right shoulder near 111th Street just before 3:50 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The car involved in the crash did not stop and continued driving northbound.

All northbound lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.