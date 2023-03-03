Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-294 near Sanders Road

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit and killed near Sanders Road Thursday night. 

According to Illinois State Police, a blue car was parked in the right northbound lane at milepost 49 around 11:40 p.m. 

Police said they believe the pedestrian was hit by a separate vehicle. 

The pedestrian died. 

One lane is open at this time. Police are investigating. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

