Pedestrian hit and killed on I-294 near Sanders Road
CHICGAO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit and killed near Sanders Road Thursday night.
According to Illinois State Police, a blue car was parked in the right northbound lane at milepost 49 around 11:40 p.m.
Police said they believe the pedestrian was hit by a separate vehicle.
The pedestrian died.
One lane is open at this time. Police are investigating.
