Pedestrian hit and killed on I-294 near Sanders Road

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit and killed near Sanders Road Thursday night.

According to Illinois State Police, a blue car was parked in the right northbound lane at milepost 49 around 11:40 p.m.

Expect heavy delays on NB I-294 around Willow Road while a crash investigation blocks 3RL near Sanders. Only the LL is open past the scene. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/C71FUe8FDf — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 3, 2023

Police said they believe the pedestrian was hit by a separate vehicle.

The pedestrian died.

One lane is open at this time. Police are investigating.