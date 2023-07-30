18-year-old pedestrian killed in Grayslake crash

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- An 18-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning.

According to the Grayslake Police Department, the woman was standing near the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Road around 10:15 a.m. when a Ford Escape and a Ford F-350 with an attached trailer crashed.

The F-350 left the road and struck the woman, who was standing on the southwest corner.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Grayslake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.