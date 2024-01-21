Pedestrian killed while crossing street in South Side Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by an SUV in the Brainerd neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The victim was crossing the street just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West 95th Street when a grey Durango heading westbound struck him.

The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid.

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said.

No arrests were made. The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the incident.