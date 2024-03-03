Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in Chicago Lawn hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV on the city's Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 1:45 a.m., the pedestrian was sitting in the roadway in the 3100 block of West Marquette Road when a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound struck him.

The SUV driver did not stop to render aid, police said.  

The victim, described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, was found lying on the ground.

Police did not have any images of the vehicle but said it was possibly a 2020-2024 Audi Q6 or a Volkswagen Atlas / Cross Sport.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the investigative unit at 312-745-4521.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 8:50 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.