Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in Chicago Lawn hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV on the city's Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 1:45 a.m., the pedestrian was sitting in the roadway in the 3100 block of West Marquette Road when a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound struck him.

The SUV driver did not stop to render aid, police said.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, was found lying on the ground.

Police did not have any images of the vehicle but said it was possibly a 2020-2024 Audi Q6 or a Volkswagen Atlas / Cross Sport.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the investigative unit at 312-745-4521.