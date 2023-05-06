Pedestrian struck, killed by freight train in downtown Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) -- A Yorkville man is dead after he was struck by a freight train after exiting a Metra train in downtown Geneva Friday evening.

Around 8:53 p.m., Geneva Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene at the Third Street crossing for a train accident involving a pedestrian on the Union Pacific-West railroad tracks.

Police said the victim, a 49-year-old man, was with two others who went underneath the arms of active guardrails with lights flashing. They were trying to get to their car located on the north side of the tracks when he was struck. The other two men were not injured.

The stopped freight train blocked both the Third Street and Western Avenue crossings for more than two hours. The victim's family is being notified of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Geneva Police Department and the Kane County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.