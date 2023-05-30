Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit by Metra train near Clybourn station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in Bucktown Monday evening.

Metra said the Union Pacific-Northwest train hit the pedestrian near the Clybourn station – which is not actually on or near Clybourn Avenue, but is rather located on the opposite side of the North Branch of the Chicago River near Ashland Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway.

At least one inbound train was halted, while an outbound train to far northwest suburban Harvard was delayed.

Information on the condition of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

CHECK: Metra updates

First published on May 29, 2023 / 9:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

