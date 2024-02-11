Pedestrian hit, killed by car in north Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in north suburban Lincolnwood Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. at Devon and Crawford avenues. Devon Avenue divides Lincolnwood from Chicago in that area.

A vehicle headed west on Devon Avenue hit the pedestrian. Despite lifesaving measures, the pedestrian died of his injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation late Sunday.

The intersection of Devon and Crawford Avenue/Pulaski Road was closed following the crash.