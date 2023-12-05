Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit and killed by car after crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

By Kris Habermehl, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is dead after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, a pedestrian got out of a vehicle after a minor traffic crash and was hit by another vehicle around 2:25 a.m. The pedestrian was killed. 

Outbound lanes reopened around 6:50 a.m.

Police are investigating. 

First published on December 5, 2023 / 5:48 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.