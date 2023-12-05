Pedestrian hit and killed by car after crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is dead after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, a pedestrian got out of a vehicle after a minor traffic crash and was hit by another vehicle around 2:25 a.m. The pedestrian was killed.
Outbound lanes reopened around 6:50 a.m.
Police are investigating.
