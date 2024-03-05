Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Chicago's western suburbs

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace.

At 11:24 a.m., Oakbrook Terrace police were called to 22nd Street and MacArthur Drive after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

Oakbrook police did not provide any further information about the incident or the victim.

Police said the incident was under investigation by their own department and DuPage County authorities. They said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Oakbrook Terrace Police Investigations Division at 630-941-8320.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 4:33 PM CST

