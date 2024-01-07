Watch CBS News
Pedestrian critically hurt after being struck by SUV in hit-and-run on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Chicago police officers responded to the scene and found the victim who suffered trauma to the body after being hit by the SUV last seen traveling southbound on Halsted.

An investigation revealed the victim was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid.

No arrests were made. Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

