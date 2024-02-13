Pearl Jam to play two shows at Wrigley Field this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's too soon for a forecast to determine whether there will be a lemon-yellow sun in the sky on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31 of this year – but how quick the sun can drop away.

So hold on to the thread – the currents will shift. And nobody needs to stand in line overnight anywhere and rest his head on a pillow made of concrete – tickets are available online.

In case the above paragraphs didn't make it clear, Pearl Jam is making a stop in Chicago this summer. They will be performing at Wrigley Field on Thursday, Aug. 29, and on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Pearl Jam's concerts are part of their "Dark Matter" tour – promoting their new album of the same name. The tour, which starts in May, will also feature dates elsewhere all across the U.S., and in Canada, Ireland, the U.K., Germany, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, and Australia.

Pearl Jam has played at Wrigley Field several times before – with a show in 2013, and two shows in both 2016 and 2018.

Pearl Jam also made an appearance at the United Center this past September on their tour for their album "Gigaton."

Frontman and huge Cubs fan Eddie Vedder also appeared with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Wrigley Field in 2012, and Vedder has led the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley on a near-annual basis since broadcaster Harry Caray passed away in 1998.

During Game 5 of the 2016 World Series that the Cubs went on to win, Vedder was joined by a recording of Caray's voice for the occasion.

While Pearl Jam was formed in Seattle, Vedder was born in Evanston – where he lived in a building on Forest Avenue off Main Street as a boy. He also attended Oakton Community College.