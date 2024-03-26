Teens incarcerated at Chicago area facility educated in wide range of careers

New career program gives hope to Illinois high school grads in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – While the word "juvenile" means under 18 years old to most people, it does not to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, where men and women up to 21 years old are sometimes housed.

Those adults in custody had nothing to do after they got their high school diploma until now.

The St. Charles building may look old, but inside, a new concept was under development.

One 18-year-old said he learned how to build a floor, a wall, a roof and added college credit and a construction certificate to his belt. It's a blueprint for a future that previously wasn't headed for success.

Reporter: "Why does it help you to stay busy?"

Teen: "Because I start acting out if I don't got nothing to do, you know?"

CBS 2 is not disclosing the teen's identity because he's in state custody for various crimes. In January, all kids younger than 17 were transferred from the St. Charles Juvenile Justice facility. It was re-branded as the Phoenix Emerging Adult Career and Education, or PEACE, Center.

When asked what life was like at the center before the rebrand, another teen told of "fights every day or every other day."

"Before it was a lot more chaos, I would say, on grounds," said Assistant Superintendent Rayeshundra Henderson.

She believes some of that chaos stemmed from boredom. Getting a high school education is required, but some detainees graduate before their sentences end. The 18, 19, and 20-year-olds didn't have much to do.

"They watched a little TV, played cards, got on the phone a lot," Henderson said. "So this was an opportunity to get them moving and really get them active."

From trimming wood to trimming fat in the gym, PEACE Center high school graduates aren't on the couch anymore. Now, they can practice being personal trainers or pretend clients from Northern Illinois University. The goal is to log enough hours to get certified in a variety of industries.

If they completed a forklift simulator, the state would take them to a real job interview at a local warehouse. The young men said they appreciate getting a handle on important skills before getting released.

"Making sure I'm on my feet so I ain't just going out there with nothing," said one teen.

The center will soon add barbering classes and possibly culinary training.

Another teen told CBS 2 that before the PEACE Center, he "wasn't doing much. I was just bored."

Reporter: "What are some changes that you've seen in yourself?"

Teen: "Controlling my anger, patience, and respect."

Teachers were noticing a difference, too.

"I can't get them to leave out of the classroom," said teacher Beverly Singleton. "They're eager, they're excited and they want to learn more."

With more enthusiasm comes less drama.

"You gotta be cool in order to get in the program," said one of the teens.

Good behavior and good attendance are required. Time will tell if that drives success. So far, state data show the rate of incidents, fights and assaults were all down in St. Charles compared to six months prior, before the PEACE Center.

Taxpayers don't pay extra for the PEACE Center. All funding came through the Department of Juvenile Justice's existing budget.

About 26 high school graduates are at the PEACE Center, but that number could increase. The program is so new that the center's ceremonial grand opening is scheduled for this week.