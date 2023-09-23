Watch CBS News
PAWS Pet of the Week: Tracy

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeeley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week's pet of the week is Tracy!

Tracy is just 4 months old and has playful puppy energy. Her personality will win you over, but if not – just look at those eyes. She will win your heart and you can win her heart easily – just have some treats!

Tracy is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago is taking the show on the road today.  It is Angels with Tails Winnetka today from noon to 4 p.m.  About 30 storefronts in downtown Winnetka will feature adoptable PAWS dogs and cats that are available to take home today!  Go to PAWSChicago.org/AngelsWithTails for all the information!

