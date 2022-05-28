CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's Paws Pet of the Week -- Hazel.

Hazel is a 3-year-old Terrier mix who loves people. This energetic pup likes to spend time outside, and walks are her favorite part of the day. If you let her, she'll even take you on a run!

PAWS Chicago

Hazel has started clicker training and would enjoy learning more tricks, especially if you offer her some chicken in return. She's a fast learner who aims to impress her human. Hazel is quite affectionate; she will lean her head into you for pets. Hazel would thrive in a home where she is the only animal, and all attention is on her!

Hazel is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.