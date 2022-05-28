Watch CBS News
Local News

Paws Pet of the Week: Hazel

/ CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Hazel
PAWS Pet of the Week: Hazel 00:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's Paws Pet of the Week -- Hazel. 

Hazel is a 3-year-old Terrier mix who loves people. This energetic pup likes to spend time outside, and walks are her favorite part of the day. If you let her, she'll even take you on a run!

hazel-7.jpg
PAWS Chicago

Hazel has started clicker training and would enjoy learning more tricks, especially if you offer her some chicken in return. She's a fast learner who aims to impress her human. Hazel is quite affectionate; she will lean her head into you for pets. Hazel would thrive in a home where she is the only animal, and all attention is on her!

Hazel is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.