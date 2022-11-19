PAWS Pet of the Week: Bonnie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is ready to show you what she's been learning. Meet Bonnie.

Bonnie is an energetic 1-year-old pup in a compact body. She came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control.

PAWS Chicago

Bonnie loves physical and mental enrichment. She is very smart and blossoms in her training classes. She is eager to learn new tricks and loves to show them off.

She is seeking an adopter who is willing to continue her training and would thrive in a quieter neighborhood. Bonnie loves belly rubs, leaping in the air for toys, and going for long walks. Come meet her today!

PAWS Chicago

Bonnie is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!