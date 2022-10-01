CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a look at our PAWS Pet of the Week - Bennett.

Bennett is a 1-year-old, 55-pound Retriever mix full of energy! He's a quick learner and would love an owner who would continue his training.

PAWS Chicago

He likes going on long walks where he can enjoy new smells, fresh air, and plenty of exercise. Bennett will thrive in a home with an adopter who lives an active lifestyle, or who has a yard for him to run around in.

Carla Scornavacco

Bennett is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!