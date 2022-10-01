Watch CBS News
PAWS Pet of the Week: Bennett

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a look at our PAWS Pet of the Week - Bennett.

Bennett is a 1-year-old, 55-pound Retriever mix full of energy! He's a quick learner and would love an owner who would continue his training. 

bennett-3.jpg
PAWS Chicago

He likes going on long walks where he can enjoy new smells, fresh air, and plenty of exercise. Bennett will thrive in a home with an adopter who lives an active lifestyle, or who has a yard for him to run around in.  

bennett-1.jpg
Carla Scornavacco

Bennett is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

First published on October 1, 2022 / 7:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

