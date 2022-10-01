PAWS Pet of the Week: Bennett
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a look at our PAWS Pet of the Week - Bennett.
Bennett is a 1-year-old, 55-pound Retriever mix full of energy! He's a quick learner and would love an owner who would continue his training.
He likes going on long walks where he can enjoy new smells, fresh air, and plenty of exercise. Bennett will thrive in a home with an adopter who lives an active lifestyle, or who has a yard for him to run around in.
Bennett is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.