PAWS honoring Betty White's birthday with adoption event for pets in 'golden' years

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- PAWS Chicago is honoring Betty White's birthday with an adoption event for pets in their "golden" years.

They are hosting a two day adoption event starting Tuesday for the Betty White Challenge. 

Tuesday would have been the actress and pet lover's 101st birthday. In her honor, PAWS is encouraging people to adopt senior animals. 

PAWS is reducing fees as low as $101 for dogs to find them a place to spend their golden years. 

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:44 AM

