PAWS Chicago collecting donations for pets affected by Tennessee tornadoes

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been less than a week since several tornadoes touched down in Tennessee.

And now, PAWS Chicago wants to help pets displaced by the storm.

The shelter is taking in more than two dozen dogs and cats from the area. 

They're asking for extra supplies as they work to find these animals new homes - including food, toys, crates, and more.

You can drop off any pet-related items today at their Lincoln Park adoption center near Clybourn and Racine Avenue from noon to 3 p.m. 

First published on April 9, 2023 / 10:48 AM

