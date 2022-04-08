PAWS Chicago's Adopt-a-Thon is underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Starting Friday, you can make a difference for pets in the Chicago area.

PAWS Chicago's spring Adopt-a-Thon is underway.

April showers bring extended hours! As spring opens its sleepy eyes, more teeny tiny paws of puppies and kittens start to come through the doors of PAWS. To keep up with all these incoming cuties, our Spring Adopt-a-Thon is back! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EjGvOyAh2t — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) April 6, 2022

The event is meant to help clear out the shelter as much as possible to make room for all the incoming kittens and puppies.

"Within our program we have hundreds of pets at any given time usually at the adoption center, about a hundred a week," Susanna Homan of PAWS Chicago said,

The medical center, which is a full service hospital, has a couple hundred pets and then there are about 300 more pets in foster care waiting for adoption.

So, the need is great.

PAWS employees are doing their best to match you with the right pet to secure the best possible home.

"We do a compatibility quiz and what that is we ask a lot of questions about your lifestyle. Are you home all day, are you out a lot, do you live in an apartment or a house with a yard, do you have kids?" Homan said. "Then we'll tell you, this is the pet for you and here's why and we'll explain to you what the pet needs.

The end goal is to build a no kill Chicago.

The event starts Friday and goes through next Saturday, April 16. You can make an appointment with an adoption counselor.

More information is available on the PAWS Chicago website.