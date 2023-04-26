ICYMI - PAWS Chicago's Taylor Swift Eras Tour contest underway

CHICAGO (CBS) – For "Swifties" who are still looking for a ticket to see Taylor Swift at her upcoming Eras Tour, you still have a chance at winning tickets.

PAWS Chicago is giving away two tickets to see Swift at Soldier Field on June 3.

To enter, make a $20 donation to PAWS Chicago and you'll be entered in the drawing.

So far, the organization raised over $40,000 in just over three weeks.

"We're thrilled with the response to this contest and the widespread support among animal-loving Taylor Swift fans," said PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham.

The contest runs through May 15. To donate, visit pawschicago.org/brady.

The drawing for the tickets will be broadcast on Facebook live at 1 p.m. on May 18 from the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center's Kitty City, where KISS FM radio personality Brady will pull the winning name.