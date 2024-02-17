PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Thunder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our CBS2 Pet of the Week is Thunder. You might say our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a Thundercat.

PAWS Chicago

Thunder is a sweet 13-year-old cat who likes to watch birds from the window, play with feather toys, and spend some alone time each day. But that is nothing that a shake of the treat bag won't solve.

CBS News Chicago

Once she warms up to a person, they become her best snuggle buddy ever! And she would much rather spend these cold winter nights snuggling you and being at the shelter, so come meet sweet Thunder today.

Take the PAWS ComPETibility Quiz

Is Thunder your perfect match? February is all about love and finding the best match for you, so PAWS Chicago offers you the ComPETibility Quiz on their website to help you find the exact right match for your lifestyle, schedule, living situation, and family.

It's the first step in providing a forever home for a homeless pet. Go the PAWSChicago.org to find your perfect match today.