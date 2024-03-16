Meet our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - Taj

Meet our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - Taj

Meet our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - Taj

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Meet 6-year-old Taj, our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week.

PAWS Chicago

Taj is an adult dog searching for the good life filled with relaxation and you by his side. He enjoys spending time with his human but also does well alone.

PAWS Chicago

He's a mellow pup but enjoys showcasing his tricks with the price of a treat as he is very food-motivated.

PAWS Chicago

Taj is ready to fill your heart and home with love!

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more. Walk-ins are also welcome.

"Put Me In Coach" adoption event

From Monday, March 18 to Sunday, March 31, join PAWS Chicago for the "Put Me in, Coach!" adoption event.

The event will be located at the PAWS Lincoln Park adoption center.

Select pets will have 50% off adoption fees. Stop by to meet these four-legged all-stars who would love to join your home team.