PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Madden

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Madden. He's a beautiful 8-month-old mixed-breed dog who can't wait to meet you.

PAWS Chicago

Maden's been with PAWS Chicago for a few months and has spent time in a foster home, so PAWS knows much about him. He adores his people, loves toys, and always pays attention when there's food around.

PAWS Chicago

"Big Love" event

Madden is part of a special adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 27, called "Big Love." PAWS Chicago is cutting the adoption fees for their biggest loves of 40 pounds or more for one day only. If you have room in your home and your heart, the big guys are waiting to meet you.

Make an appointment to meet Madden and his friends at pawschicago.org or head to the PAWS Lincoln Park Adoption Center to fall in "Big Love" now.