Meet our Paws Chicago Pet of the Week - Leah

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a strong and beautiful girl named Leah.

She is very happy to learn new tricks if you bring the treats!

Leah is full of energy so she'll need your time and attention, but she's so worth it. She's almost 4 years old and will make a very fun companion. She's been in several foster homes already, so PAWS Chicago knows so much about her and how to care for her.

Leah is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

If you can't adopt, maybe you can foster a PAWS pet for a limited time. When you foster a pet, you save TWO lives – the pet that you foster and the pet that PAWS Chicago can now take in because you created room for one more. Dogs and cats, puppies, and kittens are available for fostering from the PAWS Adoption Center or the PAWS Medical Center. Email foster@pawschicago.org for more information.